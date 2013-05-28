BRIEF-Enersys Q4 adjusted EPS $1.28 excluding items
* Enersys reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
May 28 Hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Gary Newsome would retire effective July 31, and its board of directors has begun a search for his replacement.
Upon retiring from HMA, Newsome will lead a mission in Uruguay for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the company said in a statement.
* ChannelAdvisor expands drop-ship and fulfillment capabilities with acquisition of Hublogix Commerce Corp.