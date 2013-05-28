BRIEF-Enersys Q4 adjusted EPS $1.28 excluding items
May 28 Hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Gary Newsome would retire effective July 31, and its board of directors has begun a search for his replacement.
Upon retiring from HMA, Newsome will lead a mission in Uruguay for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the company said in a statement.
Newsome will retire from his posts as CEO, president and board director. A group of four directors will lead the search for a new CEO.
HMA in April cuts its 2013 earnings outlook, citing weak patient admissions, which sent its shares tumbling.
Earlier on Tuesday, Glenview Capital Management reported it had accumulated a 14.6 percent stake in HMA.
Shares of HMA closed up 6.88 percent at $11.80 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
