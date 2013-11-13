Nov 13 Health Management Associates Inc
said on Wednesday its board backed its proposed takeover by
Community Health Systems Inc after a review period
spurred by activist investor Glenview Capital.
Health Management said that the board had agreed to the
transaction at the price of $10.50 in cash plus 0.06942 share of
Community Health common stock, or about $13.44, per Health
Management share, plus a contingent value right of up to $1.00
per share.
Those were the terms of the deal when it was announced back
in August by a previous board of directors, although a decline
in Community Health's share price now puts the deal value at
$3.6 billion plus the contingent value right compared with $3.9
billion it was when first announced.
Health Management shares have also traded off since the deal
and closed on Tuesday at $12.52.
Glenview Capital, which owns 14.5 percent of Health
Management's stock and is its largest shareholder, said that UBS
Securities and Lazard Freres & Co had conducted a fairness
opinion on the deal for the board.
Shareholders replaced Health Management's board in August
with a slate of directors that Glenview had put forth, raising
questions about whether the deal would go through or whether the
terms would change.