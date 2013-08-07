BRIEF-Suncorp says Simon Machell appointed to board
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 6 Hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc said it will offer to add majority shareholder Glenview Capital Partners' nominees to its board, less than a month after calling a board push by the hedge fund an "unnecessary distraction".
HMA, which is being bought by larger peer Community Health Systems Inc for $3.9 billion, has been under pressure from Glenview, which has said it wants to replace HMA's directors and set the company on a better course.
Glenview, which owns a 14.6 percent stake in HMA, has opposed the Community Health offer, saying it "establishes an important floor value" that should serve as a basis for seeking greater value to HMA shareholders.
HMA said that after discussions with shareholders it would approach Glenview with a proposal to add its nominees to the board.
"HMA is prepared for one of the Glenview nominees to be Chairman of the Board," it said in a statement late on Tuesday.
The hospital group last month urged shareholders to reject Glenview's attempts to replace the board, calling the hedge fund's actions a distraction.
Spokespersons for Glenview and Community Health could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.
* Machell fills vacancy created by retirement of Geoff Ricketts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into an unconditional contract to acquire Sundown Motor Resort and Village in Canberra, Act (Sundown) for $17 million
NEW YORK, April 6 Two Virginia men have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to a $15.3 billion takeover by Intel Corp.