Aug 6 Hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc said it will offer to add majority shareholder Glenview Capital Partners' nominees to its board, less than a month after calling a board push by the hedge fund an "unnecessary distraction".

HMA, which is being bought by larger peer Community Health Systems Inc for $3.9 billion, has been under pressure from Glenview, which has said it wants to replace HMA's directors and set the company on a better course.

Glenview, which owns a 14.6 percent stake in HMA, has opposed the Community Health offer, saying it "establishes an important floor value" that should serve as a basis for seeking greater value to HMA shareholders.

HMA said that after discussions with shareholders it would approach Glenview with a proposal to add its nominees to the board.

"HMA is prepared for one of the Glenview nominees to be Chairman of the Board," it said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The hospital group last month urged shareholders to reject Glenview's attempts to replace the board, calling the hedge fund's actions a distraction.

Spokespersons for Glenview and Community Health could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.