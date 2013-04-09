BRIEF-Jindal Poly Films says no definitive agreement signed to buy European ops of Dupont Teijin Films
* Clarifies on news item that co is in talks to buy European operations of Dupont Teijin Films
April 9 Hospital operator Health Management Associates Inc on Tuesday reduced its outlook for 2013 earnings and revenue, citing a difficult operating environment for in-patient services, and its shares fell 10 percent after hours.
HMA lowered its forecast for 2013 income from continuing operations to a range of 86 cents to 95 cents per share. In January, HMA had predicted full-year earnings of 86 cents to $1.01 a share.
Shares of HMA fell 10 percent after hours from a closing at $12.59 on the New York Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK, May 31 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA on Wednesday announced plans to introduce flights from three U.S. cities to Rome, increasing the competition U.S. and European carriers face from low-cost rivals on transatlantic flights.