LIMA, April 23 Peruvian police are evaluating
the possible expulsion of two foreigners for "inciting" rural
communities to protest against the Hudbay Minerals
mining company, which owns a copper mine in the nation, the
country's interior ministry said on Sunday.
The police, the ministry said, had requested documents from
U.S. citizen John Dougherty, 61, and Canadian citizen Jennifer
Moore, 42, who entered Peru earlier in April while claiming to
be tourists.
"The authorities have abundant information that documents
that their condition (as tourists) has not been complied with,
as they have dedicated themselves to inciting townspeople ...
against Canadian mining activity in Peru, in particular against
the Constancia mine owned by the Hudbay company," the ministry
said in a statement.
"The conduct of the foreigners is causing a change in public
order ... meaning the application of expulsion measures would be
appropriate," it added.
Hudbay temporarily suspended operations at its Constancia
mine in November, in the midst of protests by rural Peruvians,
who blocked highways demanding development projects such as
schools they said the company had committed to
building.
Neither of the two foreigners in question could be reached
for comment, and nobody was available to comment at the Canadian
embassy in Peruvian capital Lima.
Peru is the world's third largest copper producer, and
mining is crucial for the national economy.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Gram Slattery;
Editing by Chris Reese)