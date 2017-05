Nov 30 Mattress Firm Holding Corp said it agreed to buy HMK Mattress Holdings LLC, the owner of mattress retailer Sleepy's, for about $780 million.

The deal will give Mattress Firm over 1,050 stores in 17 states in the Northeast U.S, New England, the Mid-Atlantic and Illinois. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)