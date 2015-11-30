(Adds details, background; updates share move)
Nov 30 Mattress Firm Holding Corp said
it agreed to buy HMK Mattress Holdings LLC, the owner of
mattress retailer Sleepy's, for about $780 million, in a deal
that will combine the top two specialty mattress retailers in
the United States.
Mattress Firm's shares were up 10.4 percent at $54.50 after
the bell on Monday.
The deal will give Mattress Firm more than 1,050 stores in
17 states and beef up its presence in the U.S. Northeast and
mid-Atlantic.
With the deal, Mattress Firm will mark its entry into
Massachusetts, Vermont, New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut and
Rhode Island, the company said on a conference call.
Strong results from the two largest home improvement
retailers, Home Depot Inc and Lowe's Cos Inc,
this month outlined how consumers are spending more on houses,
home improvement products and appliances than on apparel and
accessories.
U.S. housing starts also rose solidly in September, a sign
that the housing market continues to steadily improve even as
economic growth has slowed.
The deal marks the 11th acquisition for Mattress Firm in two
years. Its biggest deal before buying Sleepy's was the
acquisition of smaller rival Sleep Train for $425 million in
2014.
Mattress Firm, the biggest U.S. specialty mattress retailer
by the number of stores, said the combined company will operate
about 3,500 stores in 48 states and it expects annual cost
savings of about $40 million by the third year after the deal
closes.
The combined company would have had pro-forma sales of more
than $3.6 billion over the last 12 months. Mattress Firm
reported revenue of $1.80 billion in the year ended February.
It expects profit per share to rise at a low single-digit
percentage rate in the first year after the deal closes.
Mattress Firm, which said it expects to fund the deal with
cash on hand and by issuing debt, will also assume certain
liabilities of about $30 million, the company said.
Barclays was the financial adviser to Mattress Firm and
Morgan Stanley advised Sleepy's. Norton Rose Fulbright was
Mattress Firm's legal adviser and Sleepy's was advised by
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.
Mattress Firm also reported better-than-expected sales for
the third quarter ended Nov. 3, helped by a 3.8 percent rise in
comparable-store sales.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)