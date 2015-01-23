UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 5
May 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-16 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 23 HMS Networks AB
* Says nomination committee proposes present member of board mrs Charlotte Brogren as new chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 5 Pearson, the global education company battling a downturn in its biggest markets, said it would cut more costs and consider selling its U.S. school courseware business in the latest attempt to restructure.