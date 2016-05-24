May 24 Human Metabolome Technologies Inc :

* Says it will issue 430,000 new shares at the price of 829 yen per share, or for 356.5 million yen in total, through private placement to four enterprises

* Says payment date on June 10

* Says proceeds to be invested in deveolpment of products and clinical trials

