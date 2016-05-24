BRIEF-Pengqi Technology's share trade to resume
May 19 Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 22 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q3nVQk Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 24 Human Metabolome Technologies Inc :
* Says it will issue 430,000 new shares at the price of 829 yen per share, or for 356.5 million yen in total, through private placement to four enterprises
* Says payment date on June 10
* Says proceeds to be invested in deveolpment of products and clinical trials
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/fPY4jm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Pengqi Technology Development Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on May 22 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q3nVQk Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ZURICH, May 19 Novartis's push to win approval for Zykadia as an initial treatment for a type of lung cancer got a lift on Friday with a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).