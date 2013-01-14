By Neil Maidment and Rosalba O'Brien
LONDON Jan 14 Music and DVD retailer HMV
said it was calling in the administrators after a
last-ditch attempt to secure funding failed, bringing the
curtain down on one of Britain's best-known high street retail
stores.
The accounting firm Deloitte has been named as the
administrator and intends to keep the business running while it
seeks a potential buyer, HMV said in a statement late on Monday.
The company, which still has 239 stores in the UK and
Ireland with around 4,350 staff, has struggled amid declining
music, DVD and games markets.
In December, it warned that a breach of its banking
agreements was likely and it had been in talks with its banks to
remedy the breach, it said on Monday.
"However, the board regrets to announce that it has been
unable to reach a position where it feels able to continue to
trade outside of insolvency protection, and in the circumstances
therefore intends to file notice to appoint administrators to
the company," HMV said.
The company's chief executive is Trevor Moore, who joined
HMV last year from camera specialist Jessops, which
last week also went into administration.
The economic downturn and tough government austerity
measures have hit consumer spending and confidence in Britain,
and a string of once well-known retail names has disappeared in
recent years.
MUSICAL POWERHOUSE
Opened on London's Oxford Street by English composer Edward
Elgar in 1921, HMV, famous for its 'Nipper the dog' trademark,
grew to become a musical powerhouse, selling records and albums
to generations.
The firm had a hand in the Beatles' big break 40 years
later, recommending the group's demo record to publishers. It
underlined its status as an industry figure by opening the
world's biggest music entertainment store in London in 1984.
The 1990's signaled major expansion as HMV opened abroad and
branched into books and then live music venues and festivals.
In 2006, it even rejected a private equity takeover bid
valued at 847 million pounds, before the rise of online and
digital music - and its failure to adapt quickly enough -
spelled the beginning of its struggles.
A rapid fall in the sales of physical CDs has seen rivals
like Zavvi go bust or others like WH Smith exit the
market.
With DVD and games demand also in decline, HMV belatedly
tried to shift its focus toward technology products like tablet
PCs and headphones, but it faced tough competition to prise
sales away from online firms like Amazon at a time when
pressured consumers are eager to save money.
The support of suppliers - music labels, games manufacturers
and others who look to HMV as one of the last bastions of
entertainment content on the high street - has been crucial.
As its debt rose - underlying net debt stood at 176 million
pounds at its half year to Oct. 27 - the company sold off much
of its live entertainment business. It had disposed of the book
chain Waterstones in 2011.
HMV had been pinning its hopes on a late Christmas surge in
sales, but it sparked worries last week that such a surge had
not materialized when it launched a month-long sale on some
products, sending its shares to an all-time low.
HMV shares closed down 8.3 percent to just above a penny a
share on Monday, valuing the company at around 5 million pounds.
Its shares will be suspended ahead of Tuesday's open.