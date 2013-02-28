China stumps market, pushes yuan to 7-month highs
* Traders say big state-owned banks sold dollars to support yuan
HONG KONG Feb 28 Private equity firm Aid Partners said it has bought British music and video retailer HMV's Hong Kong and Singapore operations for an undisclosed amount, AID Partners said in a statement on Thursday.
AID Partners has also bought HMV's licences for mainland China, Macau and Taiwan. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Traders say big state-owned banks sold dollars to support yuan
* Q1 total revenue 5.72 billion dinars Source: (http://bit.ly/2rnz5RS) Further company coverage: )