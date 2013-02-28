BRIEF-Z-Obee Holdings posts FY profit attributable US$1.4 mln
* Board of directors do not recommend payment of a final dividend for year ended 31 march 2017
LONDON Feb 28 HMV Group PLC : * Administrators to HMV sell 6 Hong Kong stores, 2 Singapore stores to
AID Partners Capital Limited * Additional brand rights in China, Macau and Taiwan also sold to AID * Administrators are continuing to pursue interest from parties in licensing the HMV brand in other Asian countries * The HMV group entered administration on Jan. 15
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce important approvals from Illinois gaming board