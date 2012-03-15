* Says a number of parties indicate interest in HMV Live
* Says strategic review of unit is ongoing
LONDON, March 15 Entertainment retailer
HMV said a number of parties had indicated they were
interested in acquiring its concert and festival division, HMV
Live, raising hopes about a potential disposal which could help
the struggling firm cut its debt.
HMV on Thursday noted recent press speculation and confirmed
that a strategic review of its profitable HMV Live business was
ongoing but said that there was no certainty a deal would be
concluded.
Several British media reports on Wednesday said AEG, the
owner of London's O2 music venue, was one of the suitors for HMV
Live, which operates over a dozen music venues in Britain
including the Hammersmith Apollo.
HMV said in December that it believed it could recoup more
than the 60 million pounds ($94.1 million) it paid for HMV Live
in 2009, and that any proceeds from a sale would be used to cut
its debt ahead of a refinancing due in 2013.
The struggling retailer cut a deal with its banks in January
to help it survive after warning at the end of last year that it
was in danger of going out of business, hurt by a downturn in
consumer spending and intense competition from digital
downloading and internet retailers.
Shares in HMV closed at 5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the
firm at 21.2 million pounds.