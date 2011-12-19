* Says doubt on company's ability to trade in future
* H1 underlying pretax loss 36.4 mln stg vs loss 27.4 mln
stg
* H1 sales 364.9 mln stg, down 17.6 pct
* 7 weeks to Dec. 17 like-for-like sales down 13.2 pct
* Net debt 163.7 mln stg
LONDON, Dec 19 British entertainment
retailer HMV, grappling with waning demand in its core
CD and DVD markets, posted wider first-half losses and warned it
faces a battle to stay in business.
The 90-year-old group, famous for its Nipper the dog
trademark, said on Monday it had adequate resources to continue
trading for the foreseeable future.
"However, the economic environment and trading circumstances
create material uncertainties which may cast significant doubt
on the group's ability to continue as a going concern in the
future," it said.
HMV, which employs 4,500, said it was maintaining "regular
and constructive discussions" with its banks and has started a
strategic review of its HMV Live division which may lead to its
sale.
The group, which has issued four profit warnings this year,
made an underlying pretax loss of 36.4 million pounds in the 26
weeks to Oct. 29, versus a loss of 27.4 million pounds in the
same period last year.
The firm has suffered as the downturn in consumer spending
exacerbated the long-term challenges of intense competition from
supermarkets and internet retailers, as well as the increasing
popularity of digital downloading.
Total sales slumped 17.6 percent to 364.9 million pounds,
with sales at stores open over a year down 11.6 percent.
HMV said like-for-like sales were down 13.2 percent in the
seven weeks to Dec. 17.
The firm has been shifting its emphasis from CDs and DVDs to
the growth markets of entertainment-related technology products
such as MP3 players, headphones, speaker docks and tablet
computers, as well as live music and event ticketing.
HMV ended the first-half with net debt of 163.7 million
pounds.
In June, the group secured its future, at least in the short
term, with a 220 million pounds refinancing deal with banks. It
has also sold the Waterstone's book chain and a Canadian arm to
cut debt.
Shares in HMV, which have lost 88 percent of their value
over the last year, closed Friday at 3.87 pence, valuing the
business at 16.4 million pounds.