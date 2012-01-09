* 5 weeks to Dec. 31 retail like-for-like sales down 8.2 pct
* Says confident in firm's future and prospects
* Says shift to technology products paying off
* Shares down 6.7 pct
By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 9 Struggling British
entertainment retailer HMV is pinning its hopes of
survival on a shift in emphasis from CDs and DVDs to growth
markets such as headphones and tablet computers after a sharp
fall in Christmas sales.
Shares in the group, which last month posted wider
first-half losses, warned it was in danger of going out of
business and put its HMV Live music venue division up for sale,
fell nearly 7 percent on Monday after it said sales at stores
open over a year plunged 8.2 percent in the five weeks to Dec.
31.
That was an improvement on like-for-like sales down 13.2
percent in the seven weeks to Dec. 17 but largely reflected an
extra Saturday (Dec. 24) of Christmas trade this year.
Saddled with 164 million pounds ($253 million) of debt the
91-year old firm, which trades from 256 stores in Britain and
Ireland, employing 4,500, is suffering as a downturn in consumer
spending accelerates the long-term decline of its core CDs and
DVDs markets.
HMV, famous for its Nipper the Dog trademark, is also facing
intense competition from internet retailers and the rise of
digital downloading as well as the march of grocers such as
Tesco into general merchandise ranges.
But despite reiterating that "material uncertainties" may
cast doubt on the firm's ability to continue as a going concern
in the future, Chief Executive Simon Fox said he was actually
optimistic about the group's prospects.
"We still feel confident in the future of the business and
the fact that it's going to be around for some time to come.
We're heading in the right direction and we have a supportive
group of stakeholders," he told reporters, noting constructive
dialogue with its bankers and suppliers.
"We feel confident because the measures we are taking to
start to turn the business around are starting to bear fruit,"
he said.
Fox highlighed 144 stores refitted with an extended
technology range of portable digital products, which delivered
an increase in technology like-for-like sales of 51 percent in
the five-week period.
He said the firm sold 500,000 pairs of headphones in
December and 20,000 tablet computers.
Prior to Monday's update shares in the firm, the last
national music and movies chain on Britain's town centre
shopping streets, had lost 88 percent of their value over the
last year.
They were down 0.2 pence, or 6.7 percent, at 2.8 pence at
1038 GMT, valuing the business at about 12 million pounds.
"It is fortunate that there appears to be a lot of interest
in bidding for the HMV Live division, bearing out Fox's
confidence that a sale could realise well over 60 million pounds
and keep the group out of jail for a while longer," said retail
analyst Nick Bubb.
Media reports have suggested Time Out owner Oakley Capital,
O2 arena owner AEG and Pacific Global Management as possible
bidders for the division, which runs 13 venues including the
Hammersmith Apollo in West London.
HMV may also consider the disposal of its stake in digital
business 7digital, though there was currently no formal process.
Fox said he did not expect analysts' consensus forecasts for
the year to end-April to change from about breakeven.
UK shoppers' disposable incomes are being squeezed by rising
prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures.
Separately on Monday Britain's fourth largest grocer Wm
Morrison Supermarkets reported a slowdown in sales
growth over Christmas and predicted cash-strapped shoppers would
remain reluctant to spend this year.
This message was echoed by Shop Direct, the UK's largest
online and home shopping retailer, which posted higher Christmas
sales but forecast lower sales in 2012.
