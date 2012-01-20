* Lenders waive Jan covenant test, resets future tests
* Sees year end debt 175-180 mln stg
* Forecasts year loss of 10 mln stg
* Says suppliers to be granted warrants for 2.5 pct of
equity
* Shares double
LONDON, Jan 20 Struggling British
entertainment retailer HMV's survival hopes were boosted
on Friday after it cut a deal with its banks that will see an
imminent test of its lending rules waived.
"The banks have agreed to waive the January 2012 covenant
test and to re-set tests relating to the 12 month periods ending
April and July 2012 with significantly enhanced headroom," the
firm said.
HMV expects debt at its April 30 year end to be 175-180
million pounds ($271-278 million) and "in expectation of
continuing challenging conditions" forecast a loss of about 10
million pounds.
The firm said its banking syndicate agreed to the amendments
in response to a change in HMV's relationships with its key
music and film suppliers.
These changes include the intended grant of warrants
representing 2.5 percent of HMV'S equity to these suppliers, who
include Vivendi owned Universal Music UK.
"This will have a materially positive impact on the group's
profitability and cash flow such that if current trading
patterns continue, we now expect, on the basis of our current
plans, to be able to reduce the group's net debt by
approximately 50 percent over the next three years," said HMV.
It said this anticipated reduction in debt was before any
assumed disposal proceeds from the ongoing review of the Live
business.
Shares in HMV were up 104 percent at 4.895 pence at 1332,
valuing the business at about 20 million pounds.