LONDON, April 5 Restructuring specialist Hilco
said on Friday it had bought British entertainment retailer HMV,
securing the future of the 92-year-old high street firm and
2,500 jobs.
Hilco, which already owns HMV Canada, said it had acquired
the business and certain assets of HMV, including 141 stores, 25
of which had been marked for closure by administrators Deloitte.
Hilco did not say how much the deal had cost. Media reports
had widely valued it at around 50 million pounds.
Hilco emerged as the frontrunner to buy HMV after it
acquired the group's debt in January, weeks after it went into
administration following years of declining sales lost to online
firms and supermarkets.
Prior to administration HMV had around 230 stores and
employed over 4,000 staff.