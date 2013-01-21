LONDON Jan 21 Administrators of HMV
said the British music retailer would soon accept gift cards
again, adding it was hopeful the firm would remain trading
whilst a buyer is sought.
HMV will accept vouchers from Tuesday, Deloitte, appointed
administrators last week, said on Monday.
HMV management had been criticised by shoppers for selling
vouchers over the key Christmas period so close to its apparent
demise and then refusing to accept them once in administration.
Deloitte said the decision to now do so followed a
satisfactory assessment of HMV's financial position.
HMV, which has struggled selling DVDs and CDs against
cheaper supermarkets and online rivals, has 223 British stores
and over 4,000 staff.
Deloitte has said over 50 expressions of interest in the
firm have been received, with restructuring specialist Hilco
widely regarded as the frontrunner after media reports said it
had the backing of music labels and film studios.
Video games seller Game which itself was bought out of
administration by investment firm OpCapita last year, has also
shown an interest in buying a number of HMV stores.
"We will continue to assess the longer term options for the
business whilst continuing to trade. I am hopeful this process
will result in the business continuing as a going concern,"
Deloitte added.
A source close to the situation said Deloitte was unlikely
to make any further announcement on HMV on Monday.