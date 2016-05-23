May 23 Haining China Leather Market Co Ltd :

* Says it issued the fourth tranche of super short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 400 million yuan

* Notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 180 days and an interest rate of 3.22 pct, as well as maturity date of Nov. 14

* Industrial Bank served as the main underwriter

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WBQtbb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)