ZURICH, July 4 HNA Group said on Monday it now
owned 63.6 percent of the shares in Gategroup, just
short of the minimum acceptance level for its takeover bid for
the Swiss airline catering firm.
Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA stepped up
its global expansion in April by agreeing an all-cash deal to
buy Gategroup for $1.5 billion, a price some shareholders and
analysts criticized at the time as too low.
The provisional interim result of the bid was under the
threshold of at least 67 percent of Gategroup shares HNA had
said it planned to buy.
The definitive notice of the interim result is expected to
be published on July 7, HNA said, adding that it could forego
this minimum requirement.
