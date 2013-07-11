HONG KONG, July 11 Macau gambling magnate
Lawrence Ho is set to extend his global reach after two of his
companies entered into an agreement to build a casino resort in
a Russian entertainment zone that is a short flight away for
cash-rich Chinese gamblers.
Ho, who owns Melco Crown Entertainment
along with Australian billionaire James Packer, owns casinos in
the world's largest gambling destination Macau and is building a
casino resort in the Philippines.
Melco International Development Ltd. and Summit
Ascent Holdings Ltd, both owned by Ho, will together
will acquire a 51 percent stake worth in a Russian casino resort
near the port city of Vladivostok which is a 2-1/2 hour flight
from Beijing and close to three northeastern Chinese provinces.
Some foreign casino operators have taken a more cautious
view about investing in the Valdivostok gambling and
entertainment zone due to regulatory concerns.
Vladivostok, better known more for its oil and gas
pipelines, will also face competition from the Philippines,
Taiwan and South Korea, which are setting up similar tourism and
entertainment zones to lure Asian gamblers, in particular
cashed-up Chinese.
The total investment cost of the Russian project is expected
to be $130 million, compared to $1 billion for Melco Crown's new
casino complex in Manila. Both of Ho's companies will commit
capital together with Russian partner Oleg Drozdov, a local
businessman engaged in real estate.
Ho is the scion of Macau casino kingpin Stanley Ho. Both his
Philippines and Russian casino resorts are expected to open next
year.
(Reporting by Farah Master; editing by Miral Fahmy)