By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Nov 30 It took more than a decade,
two directors and a lawsuit before "The Hobbit" made it to the
big screen. Hollywood executives are crossing their fingers that
the culmination of that journey will help smash movie box office
records this year.
The film, which opens on Dec. 14, is expected to contribute
to the first annual box office increase in North America in
three years, a sign that big movie studios have made more films
enticing enough to get people into theaters and away from their
TVs, games and the Internet.
"The Hobbit" follows this year's other big box office
successes "The Avengers," which became the industry's
third-largest film with $623 million in U.S. sales, and "The
Dark Knight Rises" and "The Hunger Games" which both passed $400
million.
Hollywood analysts predict the two months of the year that
include "The Hobbit" and the finale of the "Twilight" vampire
series may lift U.S. and Canadian ticket sales above the $10.6
billion record set in 2009.
"The fourth quarter is just gangbusters," said box office
watcher Phil Contrino, editor of the boxoffice.com website. "One
movie after the other is exceeding expectations."
Annual receipts are on track to end 5 percent above last
year at $10.8 billion or more, projects Paul Dergarabedian, box
office analyst for Hollywood.com. Ten films have already passed
$200 million in ticket sales, compared to seven last year, when
no film passed the $400 million mark.
That would be the first yearly box office increase in three
years, and would be from a jump in admissions rather than a hike
in ticket prices that traditionally fuel box office growth.
Ticket prices are averaging $7.94, a penny increase from last
year, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners.
Hollywood has raked in $9.7 billion so far in ticket sales
and sold more than 1.2 billion tickets in the North American
(U.S. and Canadian) market, 5.5 percent up on a year ago.
The industry thought it had a record in sight last year,
only to see underwhelming performances from holiday releases
such as thriller "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and animated
movie "Hugo," which left ticket sales at a three-year low.
OFF THE COUCH
Studios face a difficult entertainment landscape in which
consumers have an array of competing outlets for movie watching
that includes DVR recordings, game players and movies streamed
over computers and mobile phones.
Services like Netflix Inc have also made a dent in
trips to the theater by offering cheap monthly rentals that make
it easier to stay on the couch.
What has got people out of their homes, Hollywood moguls
say, is a rise in the quality and variety of what is on screen.
This year, studios offered up a rush of big-budget
blockbusters including "Skyfall," the highest grossing of the 23
James Bond films t h at is still selling well with $227 million in
domestic sales.
"Ted," about a foul-mouthed stuffed bear, was a surprise
winner with $219 million. Several mid-sized hits that won
critical acclaim, including Steven Spielberg's historical drama
"Lincoln" and the Iran hostage thriller "Argo," became box
office darlings.
"There is something for everyone," said Chris Aronson,
president of domestic distribution at News Corp's 20th
Century Fox studio. "When we achieve that as an industry and the
movies are of good quality, that's when good things happen."
Sony oiled up its Spider-Man franchise and
collected $262 million by rebooting it with new stars Andrew
Garfield and Emma Stone in "The Amazing Spider-Man." Disney's
Pixar unit struck it big again with the animated movie "Brave."
Hollywood did not escape some box office bombs. Two
big-budget bets - board-game inspired thriller "Battleship" and
outer space adventure "John Carter" - ranked among the most
costly flops in movie history.
The mass killing at a Colorado movie theater in July marred
the release of Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises." B ut the film
eventually grossed $448 million domestically, ranking as the
year's second-biggest.
Hollywood also overcame summer doldrums. The season that
accounts for the bulk of yearly sales slumped 5 percent behind
2011. The second weekend in September produced the
lowest-grossing weekend since 2001.
The pace quickened at the start of the holidays - the
second-biggest movie going period - with "Twilight" finale
"Breaking Dawn - Part 2" and James Bond movie "Skyfall" leading
record Thanksgiving sales of $291 million over five days.
"FOUR QUADRANT" FILM
That has got the industry's hopes up for the Christmas
season when families gather and shoppers fill malls. Comcast
Corp's Universal Pictures is releasing the musical
adaptation "Les Miserables," and The Weinstein Company offers up
the Leonardo DiCaprio thriller "Django Unchained." A
street-brawling Tom Cruise returns in "Jack Reacher" from Viacom
Inc's Paramount Pictures.
But it is the dwarves and wizards from "The Hobbit: An
Unexpected Journey," that Hollywood is banking on to generate
movie going mania. Set 60 years before the Oscar-winning "Lord
of the Rings" trilogy, the movie is the kind that studios love -
a "four quadrant" film that appeals to male, female, young and
old, said Contrino of Boxoffice.com. He projects $137 million in
opening weekend domestic sales, rising to $475 million through
its theatrical run.
The film, based on the fantasy novel by J.R.R. Tolkien about
the travels of hobbit Bilbo Baggins, almost did not make it to
the screen at all. Director Peter Jackson made the "Lord of the
Rings" trilogy when producers could not get "The Hobbit" rights
that were held by MGM's United Artists unit.
"The Hobbit", also a trilogy, has been produced by MGM and
Time Warner Inc but only after Jackson settled a lawsuit
against Time Warner's New Line Cinema unit in a dispute over
profits from the "Rings" trilogy.
Now all the film has to do is delight fans with a new hobbit
adventure across Middle Earth and deliver a record year for
Hollywood.