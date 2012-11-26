By Gyles Beckford
| WELLINGTON
WELLINGTON Nov 27 New Zealand's capital city
was rushing to complete its transformation into a haven for
hairy feet and pointed ears on Tuesday as stars jetted in for
the long-awaited world premiere of the first movie of the Hobbit
trilogy.
Wellington, where director Peter Jackson and much of the
post production is based, has renamed itself "the Middle of
Middle Earth", as fans held costume parties and city workers
prepared to lay 500 m (550 yards) of red carpet.
A specially Hobbit-decorated Air New Zealand jet brought in
cast, crew and studio officials for the premiere.
Jackson, a one-time printer at a local newspaper and a
hometown hero, said he was still editing the final version of
the "Hobbit, an Unexpected Journey" ahead of Wednesday's
premiere screening.
The Hobbit movies are based on J.R.R. Tolkien's book and
tell the story that leads up to his epic fantasy "The Lord of
the Rings", which Jackson made into three Oscar-winning films
about 10 years ago.
It is set 60 years before "The Lord of The Rings" and was
originally planned as only two movies before it was decided that
there was enough material to justify a third.
New Zealand fans were getting ready to claim the best spots
to see the film's stars, including British actor Martin Freeman,
who plays the Hobbit Bilbo Baggins, Hugo Weaving, Cate
Blanchett, and Elijah Wood.
"It's been a 10-year wait for these movies, New Zealand is
Tolkien's spiritual home, so there's no way we're going to miss
out," said office worker Alan Craig, a self-confessed Lord of
the Rings "nut".
The production has been at the centre of several
controversies, including a dispute with unions in 2010 over
labour contracts that resulted in the government stepping in to
change employment laws, and giving Warner Brothers
increased incentives to keep the production in New Zealand.
"The Hobbit did come very close to not being filmed here,"
Jackson told Radio New Zealand.
He said Warners had sent scouts to Britain to look at
possible locations and also matched parts of the script to shots
of the Scottish Highlands and English forests.
"That was to convince us we could easily go over there and
shoot the film ... and I would have had to gone over there to do
it but I was desperately fighting to have it stay here," Jackson
said.
Last week, an animal rights group said more than 20 animals,
including horses, pigs and chickens, had been killed during the
making of the film. Jackson has said some animals used in the
film died on the farm where they were being housed, but that
none had been hurt during filming.
The films are also notable for being the first filmed at 48
frames per second (fps), compared with the 24 fps that has been
the industry standard since the 1920s.
The second film "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" will
be released in December next year, with the third "The Hobbit:
There and Back Again" due in mid-July 2014.