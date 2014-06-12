By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 12 Hobby Lobby Stores Inc has
agreed to a $223,600 settlement with New York's attorney general
to resolve a probe into whether the arts-and-crafts retailer
used deceptive advertising to mislead consumers into believing
they were getting steep discounts.
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who announced the
settlement on Thursday, said Hobby Lobby will contribute
$138,600 in gift cards for supplies to nearly 700 schools in
upstate New York, and pay $85,000 in civil penalties and other
costs.
Schneiderman said that over a two-year period, Hobby Lobby
advertised framing, furniture and home decor products as sale
items, typically marked down by 30 percent or 50 percent, for
more than 52 consecutive weeks.
He said sales that are "never-ending" violate a state law
against false advertising.
"Ultimately, a permanent sale is no sale at all,"
Schneiderman said in a statement.
Peter Dobelbower, Hobby Lobby's general counsel, said in an
emailed statement: "While we strongly disagree with the Attorney
General's allegations regarding our advertising practices, we
are pleased that the resolution of the Attorney General's claims
provides an opportunity to contribute to the needs of teachers
and school children in New York."
Based in Oklahoma City, Hobby Lobby is privately held, and
has roughly 567 stores nationwide.
The case is separate from a challenge by Hobby Lobby, which
is run by evangelical Christians, to a provision of the 2010
Affordable Care Act that requires many companies to provide
insurance coverage for contraception. The U.S. Supreme Court is
expected to rule on the lawfulness of that provision this month.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Howard
Goller and Sofina Mirza-Reid)