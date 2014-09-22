Motor racing-Palmer suffers a dent to car and ego
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Sept 22 Hochdorf Holding AG : * Says acquires Uckermaerker Milch GmbH * Says parties agreed to not disclose the purchase price * Says to acquire 60 pct of Uckermaerker Milch * Acquires 26 pct share in each of Ostmilch Handels GmbH,Ostmilch Handels
GmbH&Co.Frischdienst Oberlausitz KG and Ostmilch Handels Gmbh&Co * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Jolyon Palmer bashed his car and dented his ego at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.
SOCHI, Russia, April 29 Formula One champions Mercedes were facing the prospect of a third defeat in four races after Ferrari ended two of the team's longest sequences of success at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday.