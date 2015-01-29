Jan 29 Hochdorf Holding AG :

* Increased its gross sales revenue by 14.1 pct to 429.3 million Swiss francs ($471.50 million) in FY 2014 (previous year 376.1 million Swiss francs)

* Says low milk price, uncertainty on the (international) milk market and the scrapping of the euro currency lower limit by the SNB all promise a challenging FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9105 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)