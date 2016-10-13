Oct 13 Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc raised its full-year production forecast for a second time this year on Thursday, citing better-than-expected performance at its Inmaculada and Arcata mines in Peru.

** The company, which has mining operations in Peru, Chile and Argentina, said it expected full-year production to be 35 million silver equivalent ounces.

** The company had earlier expected to produce 32 million ounces this year.

** Hochschild also reported a 17.8 percent rise in its silver production at 5.9 million ounces in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)