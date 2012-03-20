LONDON, March 20 Latin American precious metals
group Hochschild Mining posted a jump in 2011 profit
and lifted its dividend, as higher prices helped offset rising
costs and a dip in attributable gold and silver production.
Full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) at the miner climbed 42 percent to $563.4
million, while attributable profit after tax jumped 75 percent
to $166 million. The average silver price for the year was up 53
percent, while the average gold price climbed 25 percent.
Hochschild said in January it had set a production target of
20 million silver equivalent ounces for 2012, lower than last
year's 22.6 million, due to declining output from its Ares mine
in Peru.
The miner had also warned of rising costs in Peru and
inflation in Argentina, forecasting unit cost inflation of
around 25-30 percent in Argentina and 15 percent in Peru,
excluding royalties.
"The one wrinkle on an otherwise impressive set of numbers
is cost inflation... with total per ounce cash costs increasing
51 percent year-on-year to $12.8/oz silver," Liberum analysts
said in a note.
Shares in Hochschild were up 0.4 percent at 488.8 pence at
0822, outperforming a 1.7 percent drop in the sector.
The company raised its total 2011 dividend on Tuesday by 20
percent to $0.06 per share.
Its cash balance stood $627.5 million at the end of the
year.