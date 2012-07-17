July 17 Precious metals company Hochschild
Mining Plc reported a drop in its attributable
production of silver equivalent for the second quarter, and said
there was an inventory pile-up at its San Jose mine in Argentina
due to regulatory changes.
Hochschild also said exports have resumed there and the
inventory would be sold in the second half.
Mining companies in Argentina have sharply reduced exports
as they are unable to meet a new government rule forcing them to
cash in the proceeds within 30 days.
President Cristina Fernandez imposed a series of rules on
trade and foreign exchange over the last year to boost the
supply of dollars.
Lima, Peru-based Hochschild gets the bulk of its production
from its south Peruvian mines. But the San Jose mine accounts
for almost a third of its revenue and an even bigger slice of
profit.
The silver and gold miner said attributable production of
silver equivalent fell to 5.2 million ounces for the second
quarter from 5.6 million ounces a year earlier.
Attributable production fell to 10.2 million silver
equivalent ounces for the six months ended June 30 from 11.1
million ounces.
The Latin America-based company also said it was on track to
meet is full-year production target of 20 million silver
equivalent ounces.
Hochschild shares, which have risen about 9 percent since
the start of the year, were slightly up 444.4 pence on the
London Stock Exchange at 0750 GMT on Tuesday. They fell to 437
pence in early trade.