* H1 EBITDA down 43 pct on lower commodity price, cost
pressures
* Maintains interim dividend at $0.03 per share
LONDON Aug 22 Latin American precious metals
firm Hochschild Mining posted a 43 percent drop in
profit in the first half, hurt as expected by lower commodity
prices, cost pressures and declining output, and said it was on
track to meet its 2012 targets.
The Lima-based company reported earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $168 million in
the six months to June 30 compared to the $297 million it made
in the same period last year, and ahead of a company-supplied
consensus forecast of $157 million.
Miners have had a torrid earnings period, reporting their
first profit falls since 2009, as margins become squeezed by
stubbornly high costs and weaker prices for key commodities.
Silver prices were 14 percent below the previous year, while
higher costs of metal extraction and slightly lower production
bit into profits, Hochschild said on Wednesday.
Hochschild said it continued to expect the cost of
production in Peru to be around 15 percent higher in 2012 than
last year. In Argentina, lower costs and local currency
devaluation means it now expects annual cost inflation of
between 15-20 percent, less than the 25-30 percent guided in
March.
The company said it was on track to meet its production
target of 20 million silver equivalent ounces for 2012, adding
that its future growth projects were also progressing in line
with its plans, and that it was maintaining its interim dividend
of $0.03 per share.