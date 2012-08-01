DUESSELDORF/MADRID Aug 1 Indebted Spanish infrastructure company ACS has pledged shares in German builder Hochtief worth almost 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) to lender BBVA as collateral for a loan.

According to a regulatory statement published by Hochtief on Wednesday, BBVA had access to 30.2 percent of Hochtief shares as of July 24.

ACS confirmed it was using the Hochtief shares as collateral to refinance a loan. The new syndicated facility matures on July 24, 2015.

The builder, with net debt of 10.5 billion euros as of March 31, bid for Hochtief in 2010 to tap into the German construction group's cash pile and now controls about 54.3 percent of shares.

It has signed at least two other refinancing deals in the past month related to its leveraged 14.85 percent stake in Spanish power firm Iberdrola.

