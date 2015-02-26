* 2014 underlying net profit up 46 pct to 252 mln eur

* Sees 2015 underlying net profit at 220-260 mln eur

* Increases dividend to 1.90 eur per share

* Shares jump up to 5 percent (Adds CEO quote, analyst comment, share price)

By Georgina Prodhan and Kirsti Knolle

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 German construction group Hochtief targeted a jump of up to 37 percent in underlying net profit for the coming year as a restructuring programme under new Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes takes hold, pushing its shares higher.

Hochtief, controlled by Spain's ACS, said 2014 underlying net profit rose 46 percent to 252 million euros ($286 million), beating its own guidance and the average estimate of 239 million euros in a Reuters poll.

It said it would raise its dividend to 1.90 euros per share including a special dividend of 20 cents, up from 1.50 euros for 2013.

Hochtief shares jumped as much as 5 percent to 71.54 euros, their highest level in nearly four years, making them the top gainer in a flat German midcap index MDAX. The shares were 4.6 percent higher at 0856 GMT.

"The attractive dividend yield of 2.8 percent and the current share buy-back programme should support the share price performance," Bankhaus Lampe analyst Marc Gabriel said in a note to clients, reiterating his "buy" recommendations on the shares.

Hochtief decided in October to buy back about 10 percent of its share capital by end of this year.

"We have substantially strengthened the balance sheet and enhanced earnings quality, thus creating the basis for a sustained improvement of returns," Verdes said, adding that current margins were not sufficient.

Free operational cash flow rose to 322 million euros last year, from negative 214 million a year earlier, giving Hochtief a net cash position (421 million euros) for the first time since 2010, helped by 1.1 billion euros from Australian disposals.

External sales rose 1 percent on a like-for-like basis to 22.1 billion euros, while new orders were up 1 percent at 21.5 billion.

"Sales seem to be far below and adjusted earnings clearly better than expected on first glance," brokerage Alpha wrote, noting the difficulty of making comparisons as Hochtief adjusted its results for several portfolio changes.

Australian construction firm Leighton Holdings, of which Hochtief owns 70 percent, said earlier this month that its 2014 net profit rose 33 percent to A$676 million ($534 million) and forecast between A$450 and A$520 million this year.

($1 = 1.2671 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Editing by Maria Sheahan and Vincent Baby)