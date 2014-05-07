* Q1 pretax profit 122.6 mln eur vs 106 mln forecast in poll

* New orders rise 2.6 pct to 5.69 bln euros

* Confirms full-year guidance for rising net profit

* Shares fall 0.6 pct, outperform sector (Adds details, shares)

FRANKFURT, May 7 German builder Hochtief AG posted a better than expected first-quarter pretax profit on Wednesday as restructuring efforts at its Australian business boosted earnings and helped offset a weaker performance in Europe.

The company, which is controlled by Spanish group ACS , said pretax profit was unchanged from a year ago at 122.6 million euros ($171 million), beating the average forecast given in a Reuters survey of five analysts for 106 million euros.

Since ACS took effective control in 2011 Hochtief has undergone a wide-ranging transformation that includes cost cuts and the sale of non-core assets, including its airports division for 1.1 billion euros last year.

Hochtief is also seeking to tighten its hold on majority-opwned Australian builder Leighton - which generates much of its profit. In March, it sweetened a bid to increase its stake in the company to about 74 percent from the just under 59 percent it currently owns.

Hefty increases in profit before taxes at its Americas division and Leighton, which has been undergoing a restructuring, helped compensate for a 14.7 million-euro loss at its Europe division.

Profit before tax rose 40.1 and 21 percent respectively at the Americas unit and Leighton.

Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes, a Spanish engineer, also took over the helm at Leighton in mid-March and is hoping to complete a review of the Australian company's business by the end of the year.

ACS is further cementing its grip on Hochtief after the German builder cancelled 10 percent of its treasury shares, lifting the Spanish firm's stake to around 55 percent from around 49 percent previously.

In a separate statement on Thursday, Hochtief said it had appointed ACS manager Jose Ignacio Legorburo as a new member of its executive board who will take on a role of chief operating operator.

The German builder is also looking at several options for its three non-core European real estate businesses, including strategic partnerships or potential disposals.

Any proceeds from such deals will be reinvested in its core business, used to increase its stake in Leighton, or to strengthen its balance sheet and remunerate shareholders, Hochtief said.

Orders rose by 2.6 percent in the quarter to 5.69 billion euros, lifted by new contracts in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and Qatar and Hochtief stuck to its forecast for underlying net profits to rise this year to between 225-250 million euros from 207.5 million in 2013.

Shares in Hochtief, which have underperformed the sector so far this year, were trading down 0.8 percent at 66.51 euros by 1024 GMT, when the STOXX Europe 600 construction and materials sector index was down 1.5 percent. ($1=0.7177 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and Greg Mahlich)