* Q1 pretax profit 122.6 mln eur vs 106 mln forecast in poll
* New orders rise 2.6 pct to 5.69 bln euros
* Confirms full-year guidance for rising net profit
* Shares fall 0.6 pct, outperform sector
FRANKFURT, May 7 German builder Hochtief AG
posted a better than expected first-quarter pretax
profit on Wednesday as restructuring efforts at its Australian
business boosted earnings and helped offset a weaker performance
in Europe.
The company, which is controlled by Spanish group ACS
, said pretax profit was unchanged from a year ago at
122.6 million euros ($171 million), beating the average forecast
given in a Reuters survey of five analysts for 106 million
euros.
Since ACS took effective control in 2011 Hochtief has
undergone a wide-ranging transformation that includes cost cuts
and the sale of non-core assets, including its airports division
for 1.1 billion euros last year.
Hochtief is also seeking to tighten its hold on
majority-opwned Australian builder Leighton - which
generates much of its profit. In March, it sweetened a bid to
increase its stake in the company to about 74 percent from the
just under 59 percent it currently owns.
Hefty increases in profit before taxes at its Americas
division and Leighton, which has been undergoing a
restructuring, helped compensate for a 14.7 million-euro loss at
its Europe division.
Profit before tax rose 40.1 and 21 percent respectively at
the Americas unit and Leighton.
Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes, a Spanish
engineer, also took over the helm at Leighton in mid-March and
is hoping to complete a review of the Australian company's
business by the end of the year.
ACS is further cementing its grip on Hochtief after the
German builder cancelled 10 percent of its treasury shares,
lifting the Spanish firm's stake to around 55 percent from
around 49 percent previously.
In a separate statement on Thursday, Hochtief said it had
appointed ACS manager Jose Ignacio Legorburo as a new member of
its executive board who will take on a role of chief operating
operator.
The German builder is also looking at several options for
its three non-core European real estate businesses, including
strategic partnerships or potential disposals.
Any proceeds from such deals will be reinvested in its core
business, used to increase its stake in Leighton, or to
strengthen its balance sheet and remunerate shareholders,
Hochtief said.
Orders rose by 2.6 percent in the quarter to 5.69 billion
euros, lifted by new contracts in the United States, Canada,
Hong Kong and Qatar and Hochtief stuck to its forecast for
underlying net profits to rise this year to between 225-250
million euros from 207.5 million in 2013.
Shares in Hochtief, which have underperformed the sector so
far this year, were trading down 0.8 percent at 66.51 euros by
1024 GMT, when the STOXX Europe 600 construction and materials
sector index was down 1.5 percent.
($1=0.7177 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and
Greg Mahlich)