FRANKFURT Feb 21 Hochtief is again seeking bids for its airport unit, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the new head of the German firm installed by Spanish parent ACS asserts control over the builder.

Hochtief, whose Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes is a close confidant of ACS head Florentino Perez, has invited bids for the airports by the end of March, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the sales process is confidential.

A spokesman for Hochtief confirmed that the company aims to sell its stakes in airports in Budapest, Duesseldorf, Hamburg, Sydney and Tirana, but declined comment on details. No buyer could currently be found for its hub in Athens, he added.

Hochtief had halted the sale of the six stakes in January last year due to difficult market conditions. It had initially hoped to fetch 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) for the division.

A source representing a potential buyer of the assets said on Thursday the builder could now fetch as much as 1.2 billion euros in the sale, which Deutsche Bank is organising.

French construction group Vinci, China's HNA Group, parent of Hainan Airlines, and a consortium of airport operator Fraport and Deutsche Bank fund RREEF had been among the bidders before the sale was suspended last year.

Verdes was made CEO of the construction and industrial services provider in November to review the company's strategy, in a push by indebted majority owner ACS to make the 2011 takeover of Hochtief pay off.

Any sale would help ACS reach its target to reduce net debt to less than twice its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2013. ($1 = 0.7479 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Mark Heinrich)