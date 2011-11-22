DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 22 Hochtief AG is still in talks with more than one bidder for its airports business, a spokesman for the German builder said, denying a report in a Spanish newspaper.

Expansion earlier reported, without citing sources, that China's fourth-largest airline group HNA is in exclusive talks with Hochtief, majority owned by Spain's ACS to acquire its stakes in six airports, for which it could pay 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion).

Sources have told Reuters that HNA Group, the parent of China's Hainan Airlines, and France's Vinci are contenders for the unit, both with offers of almost 1.5 billion euros.

Hochtief Chief Executive Frank Stieler told journalists last week that there was still more than one bidder. ($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Maria Sheahan)