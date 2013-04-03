By Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi
| FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 3
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 3 Hochtief
, the German builder controlled by Spanish group ACS
, has hired three investment banks as it mulls a
possible sale of European services and real estate businesses,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Hochtief said earlier this year it would divest its facility
and energy management activities and that it was considering
strategic options, including taking partners on board, for two
project development units.
The overhaul is meant to help Hochtief cut its debt while it
focuses on an ambition to become one of the biggest global
infrastructure providers.
Two sources said that Macquarie and BNP Paribas
have been mandated to help Hochtief weigh options for
residential property developer Formart and for diversified real
estate developer HTP.
According to two different sources, Hochtief also hired
Societe Generale to oversee the sale of its facility
and energy services arm.
Hochtief is already working with Macquarie and BNP as it
tries to divest Aurelis, a former Deutsche Bahn real estate unit
it bought in 2007 and put on the block in 2010. Hochtief owns 50
percent of Aurelis, with billionaire George Soros's private
equity group Grove holding the other half.
($1 = 0.7628 euro)
(Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)