FRANKFURT Dec 21 Hochtief could sell its subsidiary aurelis Real Estate in parts rather than in one transaction, German daily Financial Times Deutschland cited the builder's chief executive as saying.

"We have a large property portfolio that we are already selling off to developers now," the paper cited Frank Stieler as saying in an article published on Wednesday.

"We could speed up this process or sell in individual packages if that seems to make sense."

The German builder, under pressure from its debt-laden parent Spanish peer ACS to unlock value, has said it now expects its 2012 pretax profit and net profit significantly higher than in 2010, an outlook that includes proceeds from the sale of its interest in aurelis Real Estate and the sale of airports.

The newspaper valued aurelis at more than 1.7 billion euros ($2.23 billion).

"Big transactions have become more difficult in the current capital market environment," the newspaper cited Stieler as saying. ($1=0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)