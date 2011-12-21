FRANKFURT Dec 21 Hochtief could
sell its subsidiary aurelis Real Estate in parts rather than in
one transaction, German daily Financial Times Deutschland cited
the builder's chief executive as saying.
"We have a large property portfolio that we are already
selling off to developers now," the paper cited Frank Stieler as
saying in an article published on Wednesday.
"We could speed up this process or sell in individual
packages if that seems to make sense."
The German builder, under pressure from its debt-laden
parent Spanish peer ACS to unlock value, has said it
now expects its 2012 pretax profit and net profit significantly
higher than in 2010, an outlook that includes proceeds from the
sale of its interest in aurelis Real Estate and the sale of
airports.
The newspaper valued aurelis at more than 1.7 billion euros
($2.23 billion).
"Big transactions have become more difficult in the current
capital market environment," the newspaper cited Stieler as
saying.
($1=0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mike Nesbit)