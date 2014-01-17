* Private equity groups hand in offers - sources
* Sale part of overhaul at Hochtief
(Adds detail on bids, valuation, timing)
FRANKFURT Jan 17 Hochtief, the German
builder controlled by Spanish group ACS, has received
bids for its real estate business Aurelis in a potential 1
billion euro ($1.4 billion) deal, three people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Several private equity groups have handed in binding offers
for the former Deutsche Bahn real estate unit that
Hochtief bought in 2007 for 1.6 billion euros.
Brookfield, Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) and
Patron Capital have looked at Aurelis, but it was not clear
whether the investors are among the final bidders.
The sale is part of an overhaul meant to help Hochtief cut
its debt while it focuses on plans to become one of the biggest
global infrastructure providers.
Hochtief owns 50 percent of Aurelis, with private equity
group Grove - founded by billionaire George Soros - holding the
other half.
"There are bids for 100 percent as well as for 50 percent,"
one of the people said, adding that Grove has signalled it will
sell its stake if the price is right.
A signing of a deal is expected later this quarter or in the
second quarter, he added.
Aurelis has an annual income of about 65 million euros from
rents of properties built on former Deutsche Bahn plots, which
Hochtief hopes bidders will value at a multiple of about 11.
Separately, it has a bundle of currently unused plots whose
fair value it has put at 540 million euros.
"Taking a certain discount into account, bidders are likely
to value Aurelis at about 1 billion euros," one of the people
said.
BNP Paribas and Macquarie are organising
the sale of Aurelis as well as that of Hochtief's residential
property developer Formart and of diversified real estate
developer HTP.
Hochtief, the investment banks, MSREI, Brookfield and Patron
declined to comment, while Grove was not immediately available
for comment.
($1 = 0.7352 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by
Victoria Bryan and Jane Merriman)