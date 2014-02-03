* Grove consortium buys 43 pct of Aurelis

* Independent investor buys remaining 7 pct of Aurelis

* Deal give Grove near full control of Aurelis

* Sale price close to book value of 250 mln euros

* Hochtief still reviewing options for other property units (Adds book value at end-September, details on remaining real estate assets)

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Hochtief, the German builder controlled by Spanish group ACS, agreed to sell its stake in property firm Aurelis and is still looking at options for its remaining real estate business.

Hochtief said on Monday that a consortium led by Grove International Partners, which already owns half of Aurelis, would buy 43 percent of Aurelis, giving the private equity firm founded by billionaire George Soros almost full control of the unit.

The remaining 7 percent of Aurelis that Hochtief owned are being bought by an independent investor, it said.

Hochtief said the sale price for its stake in the German property company was close to the book value as of end-November, without providing a figure. At the end of September, the book value of the stake in Aurelis stood at about 250 million euros ($337 million), according to financial statements.

Hochtief said it was still looking at options for its other real estate businesses, HTP and Formart, which had a book value of 800 million and 315 million euros, respectively.

The divestments are part of an overhaul aimed at helping Hochtief cut its debt while it focuses on plans to become one of the biggest global infrastructure providers.

"This transaction is another significant step in the delivery of our strategy," Hochtief Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.

Hochtief said it would use funds from the Aurelis sale to strengthen its balance sheet, invest in its core businesses and remunerate shareholders.

BNP Paribas and Macquarie managed the sale of Hochtief's stake in Aurelis and are handling the review of HTP and Formart.

($1 = 0.7415 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Louise Heavens)