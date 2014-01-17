FRANKFURT Jan 17 Hochtief, the German
builder controlled by Spanish group ACS, has received
bids for its real estate unit Aurelis in a potential 1 billion
euro ($1.4 billion) deal, three people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
Several private equity groups have handed in binding offers
for the former Deutsche Bahn real estate unit that
Hochtief bought in 2007 for 1.6 billion euros.
Brookfield, Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) and
Patron Capital have looked at Aurelis, but it remained unclear
whether the investors are among the final bidders.
The sale is part of an overhaul meant to help Hochtief cut
its debt while it focuses on an ambition to become one of the
biggest global infrastructure providers.
Hochtief, the investment banks, MSREI, Brookfield and Patron
declined to comment, while Grove was not immediately available
for comment.
($1 = 0.7352 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by
Victoria Bryan)