FRANKFURT, June 13 Hochtief, Germany's largest construction company, is launching a 260 million euro ($345.79 million) buyback of its shares from next week, barely two months after it agreed to a 1.1 billion euros sale of its airports division.

The buyback would be carried out between June 17, 2013, and Dec. 13, 2013, a company statement said late on Thursday.

It said it would buy up to 4,313,000 shares, representing around 5.6 percent of the company's share capital.

Hochtief, based in Essen, western-Germany, in May agreed to the 1.1 billion euros sale of its airports division, ending a lengthy quest for a buyer and giving fresh impetus to a strategy rethink led by its CEO appointed just six months ago.

The group, controlled by Spain's ACS and which appointed Marcelino Fernandez Verdes as chief executive in November, then also said it was raising its earnings targets on the back of its exit from less profitable, capital-intensive businesses.

Verdes, a former ACS manager, is leading a drive to also shed services and real estate development businesses, aiming to cut the company's debt - which stood at 944 million euros at the end of December, the last figures available - while making it a leading global infrastructure provider.

The group's strategic shift, which also includes strengthening its Australian mining unit Leighton and building power plants such as offshore windmills, will take at least two years, Verdes said in May. ($1 = 0.7519 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Gary Hill and David Gregorio)