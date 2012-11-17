FRANKFURT Nov 17 Hochtief said
Marcelino Fernandez Verdes of majority shareholder ACS
is set to replace Frank Stieler as chief executive of the German
builder, a sign of that the Spanish parent company is seeking
tighter control.
Hochtief said on Saturday Stieler agreed to step down,
pending the approval of his resignation by the supervisory board
on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
"Furthermore, conversations on the election of Mr. Marcelino
Fernandez Verdes as new Chairman of the Executive Board of
Hochtief (CEO) ... are ongoing," the company said in a
statement.
The company said that Hochtief's supervisory board chairman
Manfred Wennemer plans to resign for personal reasons on Dec.
31, without saying who would replace him.
ACS declined to comment.
CEO-designate Verdes joined the German group's executive
board in April, having previously represented ACS on Hochtief's
supervisory board for five years.
ACS secured a stake of more than 50 percent in Hochtief last
year to become less dependent on its Spanish home market.
But the new subsidiary, which also provides industrial
services, surprised with costly mishaps at risky construction
projects and was hit by profit warnings at its Australian unit
Leighton.
Business has recently perked up and Hochtief posted higher
than expected third-quarter earnings and raised expectations for
orders and sales on Asia and the United States.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Martin Zwiebelberg. Additional
reporting by Sonya Dowsett. Editing by Jane Merriman)