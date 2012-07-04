FRANKFURT, July 4 German builder Hochtief does not expect its major shareholder ACS to raise its stake in the company to 75 percent, Hochtief's Chief Executive Frank Stieler told reporters late on Tuesday.

"Currently, ACS has other priorities," Stieler told the ICFW Frankfurt business journalist club.

"I have no knowledge that there is an intent to raise (the stake) to 75 percent," Stieler added in remarks set for release on Wednesday.

By holding three quarters of Hochtief, ACS could tighten the grip on the company through a domination agreement, enabling it to exert more control.

As of June 12, ACS held 49.95 percent of Hochtief's outstanding shares and the Spanish group's voting share in Hochtief even amounts to 54.37 percent, which includes Hochtief treasury shares.

Spain's ACS might miss its debt reduction target this year as earnings from its German affiliate disappoint and asset sales generate insufficient cash, putting pressure on the company to divest more.

At the same time, a recession in its Spanish home market makes it hard to sell assets.

Hochtief and ACS collaborate on a number of projects and have set up a joint venture to build new power lines in Germany. Stieler said Hochtief's cooperation with ACS would be expanded.

He also said that Hochtief's Australian unit Leighton , which in March warned of slow progress on two of its projects, was "on track". (Reporting by Frank Siebelt)