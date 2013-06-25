FRANKFURT, June 25 Spanish builder ACS and Leighton, majority owned by ACS's division Hochtief , have won a contract worth A$1.15 billion ($1.1 billion) to build tunnels and excavate underground stations for Sydney's North West Rail Link.

As part of a strategy overhaul at Hochtief in February, the German company put its services unit up for sale and decided to focus on infrastructure, the company's traditional business.

ACS's unit Dragados and Leighton's divisions Thiess and John Holland won the order, Hochtief said on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.0860 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Louise Ireland)