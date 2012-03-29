FRANKFURT, March 29 German builder Hochtief cut its earnings outlook for the second time in as many months after its Australian subsidiary Leighton warned of slow progress at its two biggest projects.

Hochtief, controlled by Spanish builder ACS, said on Thursday it now expects 2012 profit before tax to be slightly less than 550 million euros ($731 million) and that 2012 net profit would come in at just under 180 million euros.

It had previously predicted a pretax profit slightly below the 2010 record level of 757 million euros and net profit slightly below 288 million euros.

It reiterated its guidance for new orders, its order backlog, and sales.

The move comes about an hour after Leighton slashed its full-year forecast for underlying net profit by a third to between A$400 million and A$450 million on slow progress at its two biggest projects, causing Leighton shares to plunge.

Leighton said costs had increased at its Brisbane Airport Link road project as it tried to accelerate work, and construction at its Victoria desalination project had been more difficult than expected.

Hochtief had just last month scrapped its 2013 profit goal as weak economic growth hits construction orders in the United States.

