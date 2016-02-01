SYDNEY Feb 2 The Australian markets watchdog
said on Tuesday that German construction firm Hochtief AG
has admitted to contravening insider trading rules in
relation to an on-market purchase of shares of Leighton Holdings
in 2014.
The Australian Securities & Investments Commission said in a
statement it has started legal action in Federal Court seeking a
financial penalty order against the company for insider trading.
It has alleged that Hochtief purchased shares while it was
in possession of insider information that Leighton's financial
results were likely to be at the high end of previous earnings
guidance.
Hochtief said in a statement that it will submit to the
court that its contravention of the rules was inadvertent and
that it did not seek or obtain trading profit.
Construction firm Leighton is now called CIMIC Group Limited
.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)