(Repeats story published late Monday; no change to text)
FRANKFURT May 12 Hochtief,
majority-owned by Spanish builder ACS, has raised its
stake in Leighton Holdings to nearly 70 percent,
tightening its grip on Australia's biggest construction company
and paving the way for its restructuring.
Since ACS took effective control of Hochtief in 2011, the
German firm has undergone wide-ranging changes to increase its
profitability, including cost cuts and the sale of airports and
other non-core assets for about 1.8 billion euros ($2.5 billion)
last year.
Hochtief has in turn been seeking to increase its control
over Leighton to push through its restructuring plans for the
Australian builder, though it has not yet given details of the
plans.
Hochtief had offered to buy about 37.49 million shares at
22.50 Australian dollars ($21.03) each, and the offer closed on
Friday. It has raised its stake to 69.62 percent, it said on
Monday, an increase of 10.85 percentage points from its previous
holding of 56.77 percent.
That fell short of the 74.2 percent stake Hochtief had hoped
to get from the offer.
"They didn't get the full 74 percent. But with 70 percent
they have the majority and the next step they'd do is to buy
additional shares by November," said Frank Laser of Warburg
Research.
Hochtief Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes, who
also became Leighton CEO in March, told analysts last week a
"weighted involvement" in the Australian firm would enable
Hochtief to pursue its worldwide restructuring more vigorously
and efficiently.
Leighton is in Hochtief's Asia-Pacific division, which saw
pretax profit rise by over a fifth to 499.8 million euros
($687.55 million), despite a weaker Australian dollar that
reduced the value of new orders, work done and sales last year
compared with 2012.
Analysts said they expect Hochtief to sell non-core assets
at Leighton as well as refocus its construction and
contract-mining business.
ACS's stake in Hochtief recently rose to around 55 percent,
from around 49 percent, when the German builder cancelled 10
percent of its treasury stock.
($1 = 0.7269 Euros; $1 = 1.0697 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Jonathan Gould and
Pravin Char)