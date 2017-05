FRANKFURT Oct 13 Hochtief shares being sold by Qatar Investment Authority have been placed at 77 euros apiece, fetching around 540 million euros ($614 million), a person familiar with the matter said.

Morgan Stanley had offered 7 million shares in Hochtief, or a stake of close to 10 percent, with a guidance of 76.50 euros to the market close of 81.78 euros.

($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)