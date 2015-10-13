* Qatar sells 7 mln shares for 77 eur apiece
* ACS raises stake in Hochtief to 66.5 pct
FRANKFURT Oct 13 Spanish builder ACS
has bought a 5.8 percent stake in Hochtief to raise
its holding in the German group to 66.54 percent.
The shares were part of a placement by the Qatar Investment
Authority (QIA), which divested its Hochtief stake of around 10
percent as part of a portfolio reshuffle.
QIA placed 7 million shares in Hochtief for 77 euros apiece,
fetching around 540 million euros ($614 million), it said in a
statement.
Morgan Stanley had offered the shares in an accelerated
bookbuilding with a guidance of 76.50 euros to the market close
of 81.78 euros.
The QIA has been reviewing its investment strategy as a
result of lower oil prices and following the appointment of a
new chief executive in December.
It sold a 1.1 percent stake in French construction group
Vinci last week.
($1 = 0.8793 euros)
